Georgia man injured after diving off boat on Crab Island

A Georgia man is injured after diving off a boat at Crab Island.
A Georgia man is injured after diving off a boat at Crab Island.(OCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Georgia man was injured after diving off a pontoon boat on Crab Island Saturday.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff Office, the man, from Warner Robins, Georgia, was pulled from the water unconscious after hitting his head on the bottom of Crab Island near Destin around 1 p.m.

Police say the two men on the boat pulled him quickly from the water and began CPR. The man told them he could not feel his arms just before he lost consciousness.

The man was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and his current status is unknown.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office wants to share these safety tips from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons:

*Never dive into shallow water. Always inspect the depth of the water to make sure it is deep enough for diving.

*If you have any doubt, enter feet first always.

*Never dive into above-ground pools.

*Do not drink alcohol before or during swimming, diving, or boating. Alcohol affects balance, coordination and judgment.

