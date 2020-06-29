Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, June 28th Evening Forecast

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening, thundershowers bordered the Big Bend and South Georgia, but our area stayed dry. However, that meant everyone had hot temperatures in the low to mid 90s and heat indexes in the upper 90s and low 100′s Sunday afternoon. Conditions aren’t as hazy as they were yesterday, but the Saharan dust is still lingering in the air. Air quality is in the moderate and unhealthy zones.  Both the heat and poorer than usual air quality meant that it was a good day to stay indoors.

Sunday night, temperatures will cool into the mid-70s with a mostly clear sky. 

Monday we'll be in the 70s & 80s through noon. we'll have more sun than clouds in the afternoon with a slight chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will climb back into the mid-90s with heat indexes in the low 100's. If you head outside, make sure to drink lots of water.

Rain chances increase by midweek as a low-pressure system moves into the southeast. Therefore, scattered showers will be possible through the end of the week. Any rain that makes it into our area will be welcome since temperatures will also be in the low to mid 90s with heat indexes in the low 100′s.

