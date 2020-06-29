Advertisement

Lions promote assistant Reed to head girls’ soccer coach

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon High School has promoted assistant coach Nick Reed to the position of head coach for the Lions girl’s soccer team.

Reed has been an assistant at LHS for five seasons.

“I’ve watched Coach Reed assist with player and program development at Leon and have been impressed with his passion for coaching,” Leon Athletic Director Mark Feely said. “We have a very successful and proud soccer program at Leon and we feel Coach Reed is the person we need to continue that tradition.”

Prior to his time under Tony Kidd with the Lions, Reed served as the head coach at Wakulla High School, where he led the War Eagles to a district title in 2014, as well as region finals in 2014 and 2015.

Last season, the Lions went 4-12-3 overall, and 0-5-0 in district play.

In Reed’s five seasons as an assistant with the Lions, LHS totaled a 67-33-13 record.

