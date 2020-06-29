Tallahassee police looking for missing 8-year-old boy, mother may be taking him to Live Oak or Orlando

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a missing 8-year-old boy, whose mother may be taking him to Live Oak or Orlando.

According to police, Josiah Brantley was last seen in the 2500 block of Holton Street on Monday. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and orange shorts. Police believe his mother, Jasmine Brantley, took him and may be traveling to Live Oak or Orlando.

Police say Josiah has brown eyes and hair, weighs around 90 pounds and is about 4 feet tall.

The flyer police sent out says there is an interference with custody.

If you have any information in this case, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200.

