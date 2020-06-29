Advertisement

TCAC celebrates the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Pride Riots

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In order to remember the Stonewall Riots of 1968, over one hundred people gathered at the Florida State Capitol Sunday to continue the fight for equality for those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event highlighting issues and concerns still prevalent fifty-one years later.

Rising to the occasion, people of all walks of life gathered in unison for the same goals.

“It’s super important that we stand together to fight the powers that are holding the most marginalized and vulnerable down,” said TCAC member Lakey Love.

These same concerns sparking riots in 1968 in the Greenwich Villages of New York City which gave birth to the LGBTQ liberation movement still ongoing today.

“The reason why we continue to honor and recognize today because it’s worst now then it has been in a while,” said Love.

Sunday’s event looked to keep all members of the community banded together. Drag Queen Sassy Black said she hopes to inspire that togetherness.

“People need to be together because we are divided so much in unity for every human,” said Black.

Other participants told WCTV that they’re tired of the mistreatment and killing of innocent people.

“I think it really shows that like no matter what we’re determined to fight for racial equality, for sexual equality and for gender identity equality,” said event participant Josh Berggren.

The end goal for the group is representation in leadership and protection for all people.

“Today is not only about pride but it’s about the ongoing importance about the black and brown in pride and how much they’ve been ostracized,” explained Love.

TCAC and others at the event say they won’t stop until they do.

“We’re not going to stand down, we’re going to continue fighting back,” said Berggren.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU WBB’s Shalon Pillow on Rattlers’ potential, sports’s new normal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
WCTV Sports Reporter Ryan Kelly chats with new FAMU WBB Coach Shalon Pillow about the hiring process, recruiting in quarantine and her vision for the program.

Sports

Florida High Assistant Coach Ryan Smith dies at 32, school confirms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
A Florida High School assistant coach passed away at the age of 32, according to the school's Athletic Director.

News

Leon County Booking Report: June 28, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 28, 2020.

News

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab continues towards coronavirus recovery

Updated: 5 hours ago
Doors were forced to close for about two months because of the pandemic, but dozens of animals were still in need of daily care.

Latest News

News

TPD officer injured after head-on crash during pursuit

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCTV News Staff
A TPD officer was injured after colliding head on with a suspect's vehicle during a police chase. One woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a woman.

News

Commissioners looking into changing Chapman Pond name

Updated: 9 hours ago
Chapman Pond in the Myers Park neighborhood of Tallahassee could soon have a new name, thanks to a push by multiple City Commissioners.

News

Commissioners looking into changing Chapman Pond name

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Chapman Pond in the Myers Park neighborhood of Tallahassee could soon have a new name, thanks to a push by multiple City Commissioners.

News

Florida sees third straight day of 8k+ new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
The Sunshine State sees a third straight day of 8,000 plus new COVID-19 cases on Sunday’s latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, June 28 - Morning Update

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Temperatures will still be elevated to end the weekend, but what about the rain chances? Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Sunday forecast.

News

Friends and family celebrate the life of Oluwatoyin Salau

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Spencer
Friends and family of Toyin Salau said their last goodbyes Saturday at The Old West Florida Enrichment Center.