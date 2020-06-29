TCAC celebrates the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Pride Riots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In order to remember the Stonewall Riots of 1968, over one hundred people gathered at the Florida State Capitol Sunday to continue the fight for equality for those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event highlighting issues and concerns still prevalent fifty-one years later.

Rising to the occasion, people of all walks of life gathered in unison for the same goals.

“It’s super important that we stand together to fight the powers that are holding the most marginalized and vulnerable down,” said TCAC member Lakey Love.

These same concerns sparking riots in 1968 in the Greenwich Villages of New York City which gave birth to the LGBTQ liberation movement still ongoing today.

“The reason why we continue to honor and recognize today because it’s worst now then it has been in a while,” said Love.

Sunday’s event looked to keep all members of the community banded together. Drag Queen Sassy Black said she hopes to inspire that togetherness.

“People need to be together because we are divided so much in unity for every human,” said Black.

Other participants told WCTV that they’re tired of the mistreatment and killing of innocent people.

“I think it really shows that like no matter what we’re determined to fight for racial equality, for sexual equality and for gender identity equality,” said event participant Josh Berggren.

The end goal for the group is representation in leadership and protection for all people.

“Today is not only about pride but it’s about the ongoing importance about the black and brown in pride and how much they’ve been ostracized,” explained Love.

TCAC and others at the event say they won’t stop until they do.

“We’re not going to stand down, we’re going to continue fighting back,” said Berggren.

