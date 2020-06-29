Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority to host 4th of July fireworks show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority says they are hosting their annual fireworks show on Saturday, July 4.

VLPRA says the show will begin at nightfall, around 9:15 p.m.-9:30 p.m., and is free to view.

Officials say they encourage attendees to watch the fireworks on the mall side of I-75, between exits 16 and 18.

Authorities say anyone attending is asked to follow state social distancing requirements. VLPRA says they will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and say they’ll make any show adjustments as necessary.

For more information on Saturday’s show, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.