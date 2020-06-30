Advertisement

AMC pushes back reopening to July 30, Regal moves to July 31

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The reopening date for AMC Theatres has been pushed back as COVID-19 cases soar in states across the U.S.

The movie chain was originally supposed to open July 15, but Hollywood’s upcoming releases, Disney’s “Mulan” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” were pushed back to the middle of August.

AMC said it now expects to open 450 of its more than 600 theaters on July 30. The company is hoping to be fully operational some time in August.

Regal Theatres is following suit with a planned reopening of cinemas on July 31.

Regal is implementing a number of safety measures, including rolling out deep-cleaning fogger equipment, contactless payment, regular screening of employees and requiring moviegoers to wear masks.

AMC will also require its customers to wear masks once theaters reopen.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National Politics

Oklahoma voters to decide whether to expand Medicaid

Updated: moments ago
Oklahoma voters will decide Tuesday whether to expand Medicaid to tens of thousands of low-income residents and become the first state to amend their constitution to do so.

National

Many states pause reopening plans

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, many states have paused their plans for reopening.

National

AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By JAMES LAPORTA
Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? June 30, 2020

Updated: 46 minutes ago
What’s Brewing? June 30, 2020

Latest News

National

St. Louis attorney explains pulling gun on protesters

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Mark McClosky gave his side of the story after brandishing a gun while protesters walked down the street in front of his home to the mayor's residence.

News

What's Brewing? June 30, 2020

Updated: 59 minutes ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

UPDATE: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe, Tallahassee police say

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says it's going to be a hot and humid Tuesday. He also says there's a chance of showers for this afternoon.

News

AMBER Alert canceled after 8-year-old Florida boy found safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

News

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: June 30, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says it's going to be a hot and humid Tuesday. He also says there's a chance of showers for this afternoon.

News

Leon County Booking Report: June 29, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 29, 2020.