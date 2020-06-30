Advertisement

Breweries and bars don’t know when they’ll be able to open again

Breweries and bars don’t know when they’ll be able to open again
Breweries and bars don’t know when they’ll be able to open again(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee breweries and bars are having to lay off employees once again after the state shut them down due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

For the time being, bars don’t know when they’ll be able to reopen their doors with some having to stay afloat by continuing curbside pickup.

Some owners tell WCTV they were in complete compliance with the initial reopening guidelines and are disappointed they have to close once again.

“It’s extremely frustrating you know it impacts the potential future of our business we had been in a position of starting to be able to rehire to maintain people on staff and we saw some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Byron Burroughs, founder of Proof Brewing Company.

Burroughs says operators who were not following the rules impacted bars across the state.

“The main thing we have to do is try and find a fighting path forward and we’re definitely fearful for our own survivability right now,” he said.

At the Deep Brewing Company in Tallahassee, owner Ryan Lapete tells WCTV their employees were on their way to work when he had to tell them they had to go back home.

“First it was kind of this, like, state of shock, followed by a little bit of panic. I think it came in about 20 minutes before we opened for the day,” said Lapete.

Deep Brewing Company was also going to great lengths in order to abide by Phase II of Governor DeSantis’ plan.

“That’s probably the part that hurts the worse, is were going like over and above with reservations, socially distancing,” said Lapete.

Both brewery owners say they have not been given clear instructions of when they can open their doors again.

For the time being, Proof Brewing Company will offer curbside pick-up and are selling hand sanitizer in order to stay afloat.

Deep Brewing Company will also be offering curbside pick-up to customers for the time being.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KCCI’s Art in the Box project features local art submissions

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Knight Creative Communities Institute is bringing new public art to Tallahassee, transforming traffic boxes.

News

FSU employee memo about childcare raises concerns by faculty

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
FSU faculty are raising concerns about childcare policy as the university prepares to transition from remote working.

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Report: FSU target reclassifying, finalist for services of French forward

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The French native moved to Glendale, Arizona in 2018, and has the Seminoles as a finalist for his services, according to Noles247.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

‘We are really going to miss him’: Friends, colleagues reflect on Ryan Smith

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The coaches and administrators who worked with Smith all said he was a genuine person.

Latest News

News

FSU’s Black Student Union demanding removal of Eppes statue, name from building

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
The national wave of action against controversial monuments is once again hitting Florida State University’s campus.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: June 29, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, June 29.

News

Foster homes help Leon County Humane Society save almost 600 cats a year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Lily and her five kittens came to the Leon County Humane Society with a bacterial infection. The humane society nursed them back to health thanks to foster parents like Mikkie Hoard.

News

Tallahassee health officials weigh in as COVID-19 numbers continue

Updated: 4 hours ago
This past weekend, the Sunshine State saw record-breaking numbers regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Mike's Monday Evening Forecast: June 29, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, June 29.

News

Gov. DeSantis cuts $1 billion from state budget

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Ron Desantis has vetoed more than 600 specific appropriations from the state budget that takes effect Wednesday.