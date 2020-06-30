Breweries and bars don’t know when they’ll be able to open again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee breweries and bars are having to lay off employees once again after the state shut them down due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

For the time being, bars don’t know when they’ll be able to reopen their doors with some having to stay afloat by continuing curbside pickup.

Some owners tell WCTV they were in complete compliance with the initial reopening guidelines and are disappointed they have to close once again.

“It’s extremely frustrating you know it impacts the potential future of our business we had been in a position of starting to be able to rehire to maintain people on staff and we saw some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Byron Burroughs, founder of Proof Brewing Company.

Burroughs says operators who were not following the rules impacted bars across the state.

“The main thing we have to do is try and find a fighting path forward and we’re definitely fearful for our own survivability right now,” he said.

At the Deep Brewing Company in Tallahassee, owner Ryan Lapete tells WCTV their employees were on their way to work when he had to tell them they had to go back home.

“First it was kind of this, like, state of shock, followed by a little bit of panic. I think it came in about 20 minutes before we opened for the day,” said Lapete.

Deep Brewing Company was also going to great lengths in order to abide by Phase II of Governor DeSantis’ plan.

“That’s probably the part that hurts the worse, is were going like over and above with reservations, socially distancing,” said Lapete.

Both brewery owners say they have not been given clear instructions of when they can open their doors again.

For the time being, Proof Brewing Company will offer curbside pick-up and are selling hand sanitizer in order to stay afloat.

Deep Brewing Company will also be offering curbside pick-up to customers for the time being.

