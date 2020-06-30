Associated Press Florida Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 30.

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:00 AM House Dems unveil 'comprehensive Congressional action plan to solve the climate crisis' - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis Chair Kathy Castor and members unveil 'a comprehensive Congressional action plan to solve the climate crisis', via press conference. Other participants include House Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Lujan and fellow Democratic Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Julia Brownley, Jared Huffman, A. Donald McEachin, Mike Levin, Sean Casten, and Joe Neguse (10:00 AM EDT) * Later, Rep. Castor, Committee members, and special guests NRDC President and CEO Gina McCarthy, Environmental Justice Health Alliance for Chemical Policy Reform National Co-Coordinator Michele Roberts, ICLEI Local Governments for Sustainability Board Chair Brigid Shea, National Hispanic Medical Association President and CEO Dr Elena Rios, and Alaska Youth for Environmental Action (AYEA) Fellow Alexis Aqazvick Rexford participate in virtual roundtable on 'how climate solutions can help keep families healthy, advance environmental justice, and create more resilient communities' (1:00 PM EDT)

Location: East Front steps, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://climatecrisis.house.gov, https://twitter.com/ClimateCrisis

Contacts: House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis press, climatepress@mail.house.gov

Members of the media who are interested in attending the virtual roundtable must RSVP. Committee members and guests will be available for a Q&A following prepared remarks. Questions from media will be fielded in the order that RSVPs are received. Once RSVP is confirmed, members of the media will receive information for logging into the virtual event through Microsoft Teams (preferred). Members of the media may also choose to dial in, but will not be permitted into the event without providing their phone number in advance

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 30 3:55 PM SpaceX rocket launch - SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, carrying the GPS III Space Vehicle 03 - the U.S. Air Force's third-generation navigation satellite for the Global Positioning System

Location: Cape Canaveral, FL

Weblinks: http://www.spacex.com, https://twitter.com/SpaceX

Contacts: SpaceX media, media@spacex.com, 1 310 363 6000

Tuesday, Jun. 30 6:00 PM 'Women for Trump: Empower Hour in Florida' event - 'Women for Trump: Empower Hour in Florida' event, via conference call, with Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez and Attorney General Ashley Moody

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Fidelity National Financial Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.investor.fntg.com/index.cfm

Contacts: Daniel Kennedy Murphy, Fidelity National Financial Inc Senior Vice President & Treasurer, dkmurphy@fnf.com, 1 904 854 8120

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Rayonier Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=91500&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Ed Frazier,, Rayonier Press, info@rayonier.com, 1 904 357 9149

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Raymond James Financial: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://raymondjames.com/about/investor_relations.htm, https://twitter.com/RaymondJames

Contacts: Paul Shoukry, Raymond James Financial Investor Relations, investorrelations@raymondjames.com, 1 727 567 5133

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 01 10:00 AM Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board meeting

Weblinks: http://miamidade.gov

Contacts: Griselle Marino, Miami-Dade County, gmarino@miamidade.gov, 1 305 297 3139

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 01 11:15 AM Inter Miami CF hold team sendoff event for players ahead of the MLS is Back Tournament on 8 Jul

Location: Inter Miami CF Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Weblinks: https://www.intermiamicf.com/, https://twitter.com/InterMiamiCF

Contacts: Jacklyne Ramos, Inter Miami CF, jacklyne.ramos@intermiamicf.com

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Debbie Harry celebrates 75th birthday - 75th birthday of Debbie Harry, American singer-songwriter and actress, best known as the lead singer of new wave band Blondie, who found success with hits including 'Heart of Glass' and 'One Way Or Another'. Harry was in a relationship with Blondie guitarist Chris Stein for several years but split in 1989

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/BlondieOfficial

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 02 11:30 AM CANCELED: Vice President Pence continues 'Faith in America' tour in Florida - CANCELED: Vice President Mike Pence continues 'Faith in America' tour in Florida * Attendees must agree to 'voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19)' and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the venue for any liability for illness or injury

Location: Sarasota Event Center, 600 N Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373; Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com;

Doors Open: 09:00 am Doors Close: 11:00 am

Thursday, Jul. 02 - Monday, Jul. 06 Academy of International Business Annual Meeting

Location: InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL

Weblinks: http://aib.msu.edu, https://twitter.com/AIB_World

Contacts: AIB, aib@aib.msu.edu, 1 517 432 1452

Thursday, Jul. 02 International Investment Latin America Forum

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami, 3300 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL

Weblinks: https://event.internationalinvestment.net/LatAmForum/en/page/home, https://twitter.com/intlinvestment

Contacts: Lucy Wilson, Incisive Media events, lucy.wilson@odmpublishing.com, +44 (0)20 3727 9948

Thursday, Jul. 02 Vice President Pence visits Florida - Vice President Mike Pence visits Florida, meeting Governor Ron DeSantis on coronavirus (COVID-19) * A bus tour, including delivering remarks at a 'Faith in America' event in Sarasota and touring Oakley Transport in Lake Wales, has been canceled

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373