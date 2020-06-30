Hamilton County health department says graduation attendee tested positive for coronavirus

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health says a person who attended the Hamilton County High School Class of 2020 graduation ceremony on Friday has tested positive for coronavirus.

“If you have been in proximity, you may have been exposed to COVID-19,” the department wrote in a press release. “If COVID-19 symptoms develop, seek medical attention immediately.”

The Hamilton County Health Department will offer drive thru COVID-19 testing from 9 to 11 a.m. on July 2. The department is located at 209 SE Central Ave. in Jasper, Florida.

The department says COVID-19 symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. The most common symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. If you notice you’re developing symptoms, the department says to immediately begin to isolate and seek medical care.

“A viral test is needed to confirm if someone has a current infection,” the press release says.

If you have questions, you can call the department at 386-792-1414. More information can be found on the FDOH website.

