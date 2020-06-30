Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — As Florida enters the height of summer tourist season, the state’s largest cities and counties have halted business re-openings, closed beaches and mandated masks, hoping the measures will slow the blooming coronavirus outbreak. But a University of Florida epidemiologist warns that things are likely to get worse before they get better. Dr. Cindy Prins says Florida is likely to see an increase in cases in the short term, even though cities are now mandating masks and social distancing measures. She says Florida is unfortunately "a couple of weeks late to the game of really being able to get this under control.”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a measure requiring public coastal construction projects to first be reviewed for impacts on the state’s fragile seashore because of rising sea levels. The signing on Monday was hailed by environmentalists as an important step in addressing the encroaching ocean in a state with more than 1,300 miles of shoreline. The bill was one of 28 signed into law by DeSantis. Another high-profile bill undoes a ban on sunscreen imposed by Key West. The ban was meant to protect fragile coral reefs from the possibly harmful chemicals contained in sun-blocking creams.

MARGATE, Fla. (AP) — This was not one of those delivery videos that some pregnant moms plan for. A Florida birthing center says an expectant mother was a few steps from entering the building but her baby couldn't wait. She gave birth while standing up outside, with a midwife catching the baby and a doorbell camera catching all the action. RING video shows the mother standing with her husband supporting her and a midwife crouching behind. Police arrive but the midwife tells them she's OK. Moments later, the slippery newborn pops out and the midwife catches her. Susan Anderson has named her baby girl Julia.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Confederate monument has been vandalized in Florida, weeks before officials decide on its possible removal. Pensacola police said the monument in the city’s downtown area was spray painted with the words “Your Confederate Dead,” and smeared with red paint. Police officers were examining the cameras of surrounding areas to identify suspects. The monument has been a subject of debate for several years with some seeking its removal in the wake of racial justice protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Pensacola City Council is set to vote on whether to remove it on July 16.