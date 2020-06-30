Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined up at coronavirus testing sites around Florida as the state remained in the virus’s grip. St. Petersburg Police said on Twitter that a testing site located at Tropicana Field — where the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team normally plays — closed early because it was at capacity, shortly after 8 a.m. In Jacksonville, more than 300 cars lined up for testing at the TIAA Bank Field, where the NFL Jaguars play. Beaches and bars in South Florida are closing, just days before the normally busy Fourth of July weekend. Monroe County, which comprises the Florida Keys, said Monday it would close beaches. Fireworks shows have also been canceled in several cities, and some attractions are closing their doors as well.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a targeted shooting outside an Amazon facility left one person killed and two others slightly wounded. Jacksonville investigators say the 20-year-old man who was fatally shot Monday afternoon was waiting in line outside the Amazon warehouse to apply for a job. Officials say two men got out of a silver car, ran up to the victim and started firing handguns before driving away. Two bystanders were grazed by bullets but did not require hospitalization. Authorities say the shooting on the city’s north side does not appear to have been a case of workplace violence.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with buying sex from massage parlor prostitutes are trying to save their case. They will argue before a Florida appellate court on Tuesday that police legally made secret video recordings of Kraft having paid sex at a massage parlor in January 2019. A lower court judge ruled that prosecutors could not use the recordings. He said the warrant allowing police to install secret cameras inside the Orchids of Asia spa violated constitutional standards. Kraft is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology.

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. has resumed swearing in new citizens, but the traditional oath ceremonies aren't the same because of COVID-19. Thousands of people are participating in drive-up ceremonies intended to preserve social distancing. Now a budget crisis at the citizenship agency is threatening to stall ceremonies again. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has warned that it might be forced to place nearly three-quarters of its workforce on furlough next month, severely curtailing operations. Tens of thousands of people could be left waiting to becoming citizens — and potentially new voters ahead of November's elections.