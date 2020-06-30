Advertisement

Judge temporarily blocks tell-all book by Trump’s niece

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s niece cannot be published until a judge decides the merits of claims by the president’s brother that its publication would violate a pact among family members, a judge said Tuesday.

New York state Supreme Court Judge Hal B. Greenwald in Poughkeepsie, New York, issued an order requiring the niece, Mary Trump, and her publisher to explain why they should not be blocked from publishing the book: “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” A hearing was set for July 10.

The book, scheduled to be published July 28, was written by Mary Trump, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s elder brother, who died in 1981. An online description of it says it reveals “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.”

The judge banned “publishing, printing or distributing any book or any portions thereof” before he decides the validity of Robert S. Trump’s claims.

Robert Trump argues Mary Trump must comply with a written agreement among family members who settled a dispute over Fred Trump's will that a book about them cannot be published without their permission.

Mary Trump’s lawyer, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, promised an immediate appeal.

“The trial court’s temporary restraining order is only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment,” Boutrous said.

“This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in an election year, should not be suppressed even for one day,” Boutrous said in a statement.

Adam Rothberg, a Simon & Schuster spokesperson, said the publisher was disappointed but looks forward “to prevailing in this case based on well-established precedents regarding prior restraint.”

Charles Harder, an attorney for Robert Trump, said his client was “very pleased.”

He said in a statement that the actions by Mary Trump and her publisher were “truly reprehensible.”

“We look forward to vigorously litigating this case, and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages,” he said. “Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end.”

In court papers, Robert Trump maintained Mary Trump was part of a settlement nearly two decades ago that included a confidentiality clause explicitly saying they would not “publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship,” unless they all agreed.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report from Washington.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 survivor barely recognizes himself after 25 days in a coma

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Social tease: ‘He is a very athletic, fit individual and he’s young and so my first thought was wow, if this can happen to him … this can happen to anyone.’

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Bell reflects on accomplishments after 19 years as Leon County AD

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Tuesday marked the final day of Ricky Bell’s tenure as the full-time Leon County Athletic Director.

National

High court sparks new battle over church-state separation

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By DAVID CRARY and ELANA SCHOR
Religious freedom advocates are pleased and some secular groups alarmed following a Supreme Court ruling that states must give religious schools the same access to public funding that other private schools receive.

National

With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will sign a bill Tuesday evening to retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem.

Latest News

News

Non-profits prepare for spike in aid requests as moratorium on evictions expires

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
The governor’s moratorium on evictions runs out on Wednesday, July 1. Non-profits in Tallahassee and Leon County are expecting a tidal wave of people who need assistance, many that have never used it before.

News

Leon County Schools Re-opening Task Force presenting final draft of return-to-class recommendations

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
The Leon County Schools Re-opening Task Force presented its final draft of recommendations on Tuesday to welcome students back this fall.

National

Dem climate plan would end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The plan backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders is less ambitious than a sweeping Green New Deal that a group of progressive Democrats outlined last year.

National

Biden: Trump has failed at home on virus, abroad with Putin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
Biden accused Trump of “waving the white flag” and refusing to lead the country through a pandemic that has killed 125,000 Americans and led to Depression-level unemployment.

News

Midtown bars Fire Betty’s, Fox & Stag closing due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Midtown bars Fire Betty’s and The Fox & Stag have announced their closures, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Trump faces pressure over Russia bounties to kill US troops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
The Democrats said their briefing was insufficient and they learned nothing new. Hoyer said it was White House officials giving "their perspective" when lawmakers really need to hear from members of the intelligence community.