KCCI’s Art in the Box project features local art submissions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Knight Creative Communities Institute is bringing new public art to Tallahassee, transforming traffic boxes. KCCI is putting out a call to local artists to submit their work to be featured around the City.

Art in the Box will showcase local artists and residents. KCCI is asking for submissions that are inspiring and uplifting. Anyone can submit a piece, from professional artists, to children.

The five locations include Market Street and Timberlane Road, West Osceola and Wahnish Way, College and Adams, Tharpe and Ocala, and Buck Lake Road and Pedrick.

KCCI Executive Director Betsy Couch says they are hoping for the art to match the location.

"Art of the box aims to engage all different ages and people from different cultural backgrounds. Thus, opening them up to see more art in public spaces!" said Couch.

Submissions for the project are being accepted through an online application, due August 3rd.

The selection committee will unveil the winners in mid-August; the top 5 who are chosen will receive a $200 stipend to place their work on the boxes.

