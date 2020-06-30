Advertisement

KCCI’s Art in the Box project features local art submissions

KCCI is calling on local artists to submit designs for traffic boxes.
KCCI is calling on local artists to submit designs for traffic boxes.(Monica Casey)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Knight Creative Communities Institute is bringing new public art to Tallahassee, transforming traffic boxes. KCCI is putting out a call to local artists to submit their work to be featured around the City.

Art in the Box will showcase local artists and residents. KCCI is asking for submissions that are inspiring and uplifting. Anyone can submit a piece, from professional artists, to children.

The five locations include Market Street and Timberlane Road, West Osceola and Wahnish Way, College and Adams, Tharpe and Ocala, and Buck Lake Road and Pedrick.

KCCI Executive Director Betsy Couch says they are hoping for the art to match the location.

"Art of the box aims to engage all different ages and people from different cultural backgrounds. Thus, opening them up to see more art in public spaces!" said Couch.

Submissions for the project are being accepted through an online application, due August 3rd.

The selection committee will unveil the winners in mid-August; the top 5 who are chosen will receive a $200 stipend to place their work on the boxes.

You can submit your art by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FSU employee memo about childcare raises concerns by faculty

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
FSU faculty are raising concerns about childcare policy as the university prepares to transition from remote working.

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Report: FSU target reclassifying, finalist for services of French forward

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The French native moved to Glendale, Arizona in 2018, and has the Seminoles as a finalist for his services, according to Noles247.

News

Breweries and bars don’t know when they’ll be able to open again

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Tallahassee breweries and bars are having to lay off employees once again after the state shut them down due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

‘We are really going to miss him’: Friends, colleagues reflect on Ryan Smith

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The coaches and administrators who worked with Smith all said he was a genuine person.

Latest News

News

FSU’s Black Student Union demanding removal of Eppes statue, name from building

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
The national wave of action against controversial monuments is once again hitting Florida State University’s campus.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: June 29, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, June 29.

News

Foster homes help Leon County Humane Society save almost 600 cats a year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Lily and her five kittens came to the Leon County Humane Society with a bacterial infection. The humane society nursed them back to health thanks to foster parents like Mikkie Hoard.

News

Tallahassee health officials weigh in as COVID-19 numbers continue

Updated: 4 hours ago
This past weekend, the Sunshine State saw record-breaking numbers regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Mike's Monday Evening Forecast: June 29, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, June 29.

News

Gov. DeSantis cuts $1 billion from state budget

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Ron Desantis has vetoed more than 600 specific appropriations from the state budget that takes effect Wednesday.