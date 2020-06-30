Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida doctor: Infections will rise for weeks to come

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — As Florida enters the height of summer tourist season, the state’s largest cities and counties have halted business re-openings, closed beaches and mandated masks, hoping the measures will slow the blooming coronavirus outbreak. But a University of Florida epidemiologist warns that things are likely to get worse before they get better. Dr. Cindy Prins says Florida is likely to see an increase in cases in the short term, even though cities are now mandating masks and social distancing measures. She says Florida is unfortunately "a couple of weeks late to the game of really being able to get this under control.”

Florida takes step to protect coast from rising sea levels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a measure requiring public coastal construction projects to first be reviewed for impacts on the state’s fragile seashore because of rising sea levels. The signing on Monday was hailed by environmentalists as an important step in addressing the encroaching ocean in a state with more than 1,300 miles of shoreline. The bill was one of 28 signed into law by DeSantis. Another high-profile bill undoes a ban on sunscreen imposed by Key West. The ban was meant to protect fragile coral reefs from the possibly harmful chemicals contained in sun-blocking creams.

Doorbell camera catches parking lot birth in Florida

MARGATE, Fla. (AP) — This was not one of those delivery videos that some pregnant moms plan for. A Florida birthing center says an expectant mother was a few steps from entering the building but her baby couldn't wait. She gave birth while standing up outside, with a midwife catching the baby and a doorbell camera catching all the action. RING video shows the mother standing with her husband supporting her and a midwife crouching behind. Police arrive but the midwife tells them she's OK. Moments later, the slippery newborn pops out and the midwife catches her. Susan Anderson has named her baby girl Julia.

Confederate monument is vandalized in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Confederate monument has been vandalized in Florida, weeks before officials decide on its possible removal. Pensacola police said the monument in the city’s downtown area was spray painted with the words “Your Confederate Dead,” and smeared with red paint. Police officers were examining the cameras of surrounding areas to identify suspects. The monument has been a subject of debate for several years with some seeking its removal in the wake of racial justice protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Pensacola City Council is set to vote on whether to remove it on July 16.

Judges question warrants in Kraft massage parlor sex case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida appeals court is questioning the legality of police video recording that show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft receiving massage parlor sex he allegedly paid for. The Fourth District Court of Appeals panel repeatedly queried a prosecutor who said the 2019 recordings and the warrants that allowed them met constitutional standards. One said the prosecutor seemed to be ignoring several Supreme Court rulings that restrict electronic surveillance. Kraft and dozens of other men are charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology. The massage parlor owners are charged with felonies.

Florida woman charged in ex-boyfriend's shooting death

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is facing homicide charges in the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Roykeria Wiley was seen in surveillance camera footage running from a South Bay, Florida home moments after 43-year-old Estevan Rodriguez was shot from close range. The footage also captured a man running from the home and getting into the woman’s truck. Authorities say the couple broke up and Wiley had a violent outburst in that home three days before the killing. The Palm Beach Post reports a judge ordered Monday that Wiley remain jailed without the possibility of posting bail.

Hundreds line up for tests as Florida cities close beaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined up at coronavirus testing sites around Florida as the state remained in the virus’s grip. St. Petersburg Police said on Twitter that a testing site located at Tropicana Field — where the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team normally plays — closed early because it was at capacity, shortly after 8 a.m. In Jacksonville, more than 300 cars lined up for testing at the TIAA Bank Field, where the NFL Jaguars play. Beaches and bars in South Florida are closing, just days before the normally busy Fourth of July weekend. Monroe County, which comprises the Florida Keys, said Monday it would close beaches. Fireworks shows have also been canceled in several cities, and some attractions are closing their doors as well.

1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Florida Amazon facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a targeted shooting outside an Amazon facility left one person killed and two others slightly wounded. Jacksonville investigators say the 20-year-old man who was fatally shot Monday afternoon was waiting in line outside the Amazon warehouse to apply for a job. Officials say two men got out of a silver car, ran up to the victim and started firing handguns before driving away. Two bystanders were grazed by bullets but did not require hospitalization. Authorities say the shooting on the city’s north side does not appear to have been a case of workplace violence.

Patriots owner's prostitution case heads to appellate court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with buying sex from massage parlor prostitutes are trying to save their case. They will argue before a Florida appellate court on Tuesday that police legally made secret video recordings of Kraft having paid sex at a massage parlor in January 2019. A lower court judge ruled that prosecutors could not use the recordings. He said the warrant allowing police to install secret cameras inside the Orchids of Asia spa violated constitutional standards. Kraft is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology.

Drive-up US citizenship eases backlog, but new threat looms

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. has resumed swearing in new citizens, but the traditional oath ceremonies aren't the same because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of people are participating in drive-up ceremonies intended to preserve social distancing. Now a budget crisis at the citizenship agency is threatening to stall ceremonies again. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has warned that it might be forced to place nearly three-quarters of its workforce on furlough next month, severely curtailing operations. Tens of thousands of people could be left waiting to becoming citizens — and potentially new voters ahead of November's elections.