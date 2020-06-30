Advertisement

Leon County Schools Re-opening Task Force presenting final draft of return-to-class recommendations

By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Schools Re-opening Task Force presented its final draft of recommendations on Tuesday to welcome students back this fall.

On Wednesday, the school board will decide on guidelines, then parents will have a chance to choose between traditional in-school learning or continue with online learning for their kids.

Among the topics discussed on Tuesday were expanding mental health counseling and discussing different spacing ideas (which, in turn, impact staffing). But what parents believe will make or break whether their child will do continued online learning; if masks are mandatory in the classroom.

Many parents are asking for more concise and clear guildies.

LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna has pushed back parent input by one week, meaning families will provide their decisions on July 13.

Currently, LCS has said masks will be mandatory in buses and during transitions, but whether they’ll be mandatory in classes depends on how many students will be returning.

“Right now, health experts are saying if you have six feet, small percentage, and that’s where I am,” Hanna said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Hanna says they know they’ll need creative ways to keep socially distanced; the board has even suggested having a “mask zone” to give students mask breaks.

You can see Tuesday’s meeting below.

School Board Workshop: Re-Open Schools Task Force Presentation

Posted by Leon County Schools on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

This is a developing story. Sophia Hernandez will have a full report on Eyewitness News at 11.

