Midtown bars Fire Betty’s, Fox & Stag closing due to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Midtown bars Fire Betty’s and The Fox & Stag have announced their closures, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To our families, friends, and loyal patrons,” both Facebook statements read, “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close due to Covid-19. Thank you to our staff and customers over the last 3 years. Thank you to Ed Murray, Slaton Murray, and the rest of the Talcor team for our business partnership over the years at The Manor and The Strip. Closing is arguably the hardest decision we have ever had to make as a group. It was based solely on the health and safety of our staff, patrons, and their loved ones. We are forever grateful to all the bands, DJ’s, sales reps, and other partners in midtown. Stay healthy and safe out there. We are all in this together.”

