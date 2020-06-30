Advertisement

Midtown bars Fire Betty’s, Fox & Stag closing due to COVID-19

Midtown bars Fire Betty’s and The Fox & Stag have announced their closures, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Midtown bars Fire Betty’s and The Fox & Stag have announced their closures, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Midtown bars Fire Betty’s and The Fox & Stag have announced their closures, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To our families, friends, and loyal patrons,” both Facebook statements read, “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close due to Covid-19. Thank you to our staff and customers over the last 3 years. Thank you to Ed Murray, Slaton Murray, and the rest of the Talcor team for our business partnership over the years at The Manor and The Strip. Closing is arguably the hardest decision we have ever had to make as a group. It was based solely on the health and safety of our staff, patrons, and their loved ones. We are forever grateful to all the bands, DJ’s, sales reps, and other partners in midtown. Stay healthy and safe out there. We are all in this together.”

To our families, friends, and loyal patrons, It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close due to Covid-19....

Posted by Fire Betty's Arcade Bar on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

To our families, friends, and loyal patrons, It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close due to Covid-19....

Posted by The Fox & Stag on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Bell reflects on accomplishments after 19 years as Leon County AD

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Tuesday marked the final day of Ricky Bell’s tenure as the full-time Leon County Athletic Director.

News

Non-profits prepare for spike in aid requests as moratorium on evictions expires

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
The governor’s moratorium on evictions runs out on Wednesday, July 1. Non-profits in Tallahassee and Leon County are expecting a tidal wave of people who need assistance, many that have never used it before.

News

Leon County Schools Re-opening Task Force presenting final draft of return-to-class recommendations

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
The Leon County Schools Re-opening Task Force presented its final draft of recommendations on Tuesday to welcome students back this fall.

News

New budget, more than 100 laws hit the books

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Turner
More than 100 new laws will hit the books Wednesday from the 2020 legislative session, with issues ranging from expanding school vouchers to increasing fines for bear poaching.

Latest News

News

Former FSU employee charged in defrauding university over $1.2 million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The university says Rodin turned himself into the Leon County Detention Facility.

News

“You’re not going to find it”: COVID pandemic causes medication shortages in Tallahassee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Edan Schultz
The COVID pandemic is impacting supply of medications, especially generic drugs, according to the Florida Pharmacy Association.

News

Thomas County deputies clearing wreck on Highway 84 East

Updated: 5 hours ago
TCSO says the driver of the lone vehicle in the crash was hurt, but they were not hospitalized.

News

Hamilton County health department says graduation attendee tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
A person who attended the Hamilton County High School Class of 2020 graduation ceremony on Friday has tested positive for coronavirus, FDOH says.

News

Coronavirus numbers report 6/30/20

Updated: 7 hours ago
WCTV's Michael Hudak analyzes the newest coronavirus numbers in our local counties for Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

News

‘You must be wearing a mask in our city’: Miami Beach issues mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago
Masks must now be worn indoors and outdoors in Miami Beach effective Tuesday, June 30.