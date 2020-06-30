Quincy police investigating early morning homicide

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says it is investigating a homicide after a 36-year-old shooting victim was found in the 1000 block of West Clark Street early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Clark Street around 1:24 a.m. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police three black men had walked up to the victim immediately before the shooting. According to witnesses, one of the men was tall.

“Information at this time is very limited,” the department wrote in its press release.

QPD is asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS or one of the investigators on this case at 850-627-0138.

