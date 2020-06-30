Advertisement

Report: FSU target reclassifying, finalist for services of French forward

Florida State flag bearers run across the floor before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Florida State won 73-64 in overtime. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite there not being an NCAA Tournament in 2020, it was still a record-breaking year for Florida State basketball.

But, head coach Leonard Hamilton and company might still have time to sneak in one more win on the recruiting trail.

The reigning champions of the ACC are bringing in yet another solid class this summer, but on Monday, it’s potential got even greater, as stretch-four Alex Tchikou, a current FSU target for 2021, reclassified to the Class of 2020.

The French native moved to Glendale, Arizona in 2018, and has the Seminoles as a finalist for his services, according to Noles247.

FSU has a roster spot to give and, if they land Tchikou, he would come to Tallahassee alongside big man Quincy Ballard 6′6″ guard Sardaar Calhoun and Scottie Barnes, the do-it-all five-star from Montaverde, Florida who, some are projecting, will run the point.

The Noles currently have the #43 2020 class according to 247Sports.

