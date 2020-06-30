UPDATE: 7 Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies test positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says as of Monday evening, seven deputies have tested positive for COVID-19.

LCSO initially reported two deputies had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, June 24.

The sheriff’s office says since the initial two positive results, four more deputies received a positive diagnosis. Additionally, a fifth deputy, who took a COVID-19 test on June 23, received a positive test result Monday.

Additional deputies and staff who came into contact with the deputies who tested positive are self-isolating and undergoing COVID-19 tests, LCSO says.

“LCSO is continuing to work with the Florida Department of Health to identify and notify any other who may have had contact with these deputies,” the press release said. “We also continue to monitor the impact of the exposures and take precautions to reduce the spread of the virus.”

