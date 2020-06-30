Advertisement

What’s Brewing? June 30, 2020

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
What’s Brewing? June 30, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

UPDATE: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe, Tallahassee police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says it's going to be a hot and humid Tuesday. He also says there's a chance of showers for this afternoon.

AMBER Alert canceled after 8-year-old Florida boy found safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Fletcher Keel
An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: June 30, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says it's going to be a hot and humid Tuesday. He also says there's a chance of showers for this afternoon.

Leon County Booking Report: June 29, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 29, 2020.

Quincy police investigating early morning homicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Clark Street around 1:24 a.m.

KCCI’s Art in the Box project features local art submissions

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Monica Casey
The Knight Creative Communities Institute is bringing new public art to Tallahassee, transforming traffic boxes.

FSU employee memo about childcare raises concerns by faculty

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Jacob Murphey
FSU faculty are raising concerns about childcare policy as the university prepares to transition from remote working.

Report: FSU target reclassifying, finalist for services of French forward

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Ryan Kelly
The French native moved to Glendale, Arizona in 2018, and has the Seminoles as a finalist for his services, according to Noles247.

Breweries and bars don’t know when they’ll be able to open again

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Elizabeth Millner
Tallahassee breweries and bars are having to lay off employees once again after the state shut them down due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.