What’s Brewing? June 30, 2020
What's Brewing? June 22, 2020
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT
|
Updated: 47 minutes ago
What’s Brewing? June 30, 2020
News
What's Brewing? June 30, 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.
News
UPDATE: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe, Tallahassee police say
Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says it's going to be a hot and humid Tuesday. He also says there's a chance of showers for this afternoon.
News
AMBER Alert canceled after 8-year-old Florida boy found safe
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Fletcher Keel
An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.
News
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: June 30, 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says it's going to be a hot and humid Tuesday. He also says there's a chance of showers for this afternoon.
News
Leon County Booking Report: June 29, 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 29, 2020.
News
Quincy police investigating early morning homicide
Updated: 1 hour ago
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Clark Street around 1:24 a.m.
News
KCCI’s Art in the Box project features local art submissions
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Monica Casey
The Knight Creative Communities Institute is bringing new public art to Tallahassee, transforming traffic boxes.
News
FSU employee memo about childcare raises concerns by faculty
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Jacob Murphey
FSU faculty are raising concerns about childcare policy as the university prepares to transition from remote working.
WCTV Sports | Seminoles
Report: FSU target reclassifying, finalist for services of French forward
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Ryan Kelly
The French native moved to Glendale, Arizona in 2018, and has the Seminoles as a finalist for his services, according to Noles247.
News
Breweries and bars don’t know when they’ll be able to open again
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Elizabeth Millner
Tallahassee breweries and bars are having to lay off employees once again after the state shut them down due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.