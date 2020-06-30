‘You must be wearing a mask in our city’: Miami Beach issues mask mandate

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - Miami Beach city leaders have issued a mask mandate.

Masks must now be worn indoors and outdoors effective Tuesday, June 30.

“Our rule is simple, you must be wearing a mask in our city,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “On the street, waiting outside a restaurant, in your condo lobby or at the park — wear it. It’s not a political statement, it’s just trying to do your part to keep loved ones and neighbors healthy.”

People found not wearing a facial covering are subject to a civil fine of $50.

The city listed the following exceptions to the new order:

Not required of children under the age of 2

Persons who have trouble breathing due to chronic pre-existing conditions

Persons who cannot wear a facial covering due to a disability

Where federal or state safety or health regulations prohibit the wearing of facial coverings

Persons actively consuming food or beverage

Persons receiving medical or grooming treatment to the face, head or mouth for which temporary removal of the facial covering is necessary to perform the service

Persons engaged in strenuous physical activity (which may include walking for exercise, jogging, running or bicycling)

Persons while working in a profession where use of a facial covering is not compatible with the duties of the profession

Persons who are hearing-impaired or persons communicating with an individual who is hearing-impaired

The city commission met earlier Monday where the mask mandate was discussed.

