‘You must be wearing a mask in our city’: Miami Beach issues mask mandate

(WJRT)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) - Miami Beach city leaders have issued a mask mandate.

Masks must now be worn indoors and outdoors effective Tuesday, June 30.

“Our rule is simple, you must be wearing a mask in our city,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “On the street, waiting outside a restaurant, in your condo lobby or at the park — wear it. It’s not a political statement, it’s just trying to do your part to keep loved ones and neighbors healthy.”

People found not wearing a facial covering are subject to a civil fine of $50.

The city listed the following exceptions to the new order:

  • Not required of children under the age of 2
  • Persons who have trouble breathing due to chronic pre-existing conditions
  • Persons who cannot wear a facial covering due to a disability
  • Where federal or state safety or health regulations prohibit the wearing of facial coverings
  • Persons actively consuming food or beverage
  • Persons receiving medical or grooming treatment to the face, head or mouth for which temporary removal of the facial covering is necessary to perform the service
  • Persons engaged in strenuous physical activity (which may include walking for exercise, jogging, running or bicycling)
  • Persons while working in a profession where use of a facial covering is not compatible with the duties of the profession
  • Persons who are hearing-impaired or persons communicating with an individual who is hearing-impaired

The city commission met earlier Monday where the mask mandate was discussed.

