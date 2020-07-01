2020 Hahira Honey Bee Festival canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 39th Hahira Honey Bee Festival is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The festival was started in 1981 by Mamie Sorrell and Adeline Landrum. Both women loved Hahira and had a vision “to liven up the city” with a weekend of arts, crafts , entertainment, and a parade. The two-day festival eventually turned into a week long celebration filled with events.

The festival is now known as one of the best in the Southeast. The parade is touted as the best and longest in South Georgia. It has been estimated that anywhere from 20,000 to 36,000 visitors come to town for the parade and to walk the streets for arts, crafts, entertainment and lots of food.

