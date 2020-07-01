Colquitt County deputies searching for aggravated assault suspect
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLQUITT, Ga. (WCTV) -The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office says it is currently searching for a man wanted for rape and aggravated assault.
Deputies identified the suspect as Carl Woodrow Rogers, Jr. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and has tattoos on both wrists, the sheriff’s office says.
Rogers has multiple warrants for rape, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment.
Deputies are asking anyone with any information or details about Rogers’ whereabouts to contact the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at 229-616-7430.
