Advertisement

Department of Homeland Security to safeguard US monuments

The White House is visible behind a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Washington, with the word "Killer" spray painted on its base. Protesters tried to topple the statue Monday night. President Tump had tweeted late Monday that those who tried to topple the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House faced 10 years in prison under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act.
The White House is visible behind a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Washington, with the word "Killer" spray painted on its base. Protesters tried to topple the statue Monday night. President Tump had tweeted late Monday that those who tried to topple the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House faced 10 years in prison under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal agency that was created to improve the nation’s response to terrorism announced Wednesday that it will be adding the protection of statues and monuments to its mission.

Acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says the agency has established a task force to protect historic landmarks against vandalism and destruction from “violent anarchists and rioters” around the nation.

Wolf said DHS personnel would be deployed over the Fourth of July weekend to protect landmarks in the event of any civil unrest.

“We want to make sure that our facilities are protected, the statues and monuments on those facilities are protected and of course the people that work in those buildings are protected as well,” he said in an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

The establishment of the task force comes at the direction of President Donald Trump, who issued an executive order Friday directing federal authorities to protect monuments after protesters tried to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House.

Demonstrators protesting the killing by police of George Floyd in Minneapolis have toppled or damaged statues of historic figures during recent demonstrations against racial injustice. Many of the statues have ties to Colonialism or the Confederacy.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end release of mug shots

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the policy means the department will no longer release booking photos of suspects to the media or allow officers to post them online.

Coronavirus

5 things to watch for in Thursday’s jobs report for June

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Economists have forecast that employers added 3 million jobs in June and that the unemployment rate dropped to 12.3% from 13.3% in May.

National

UPDATE: More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

National

Miss. state flag officially retired after 126 years

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Gov. Tate Reeves then signed the historic bill, immediately removing official status for the 126-year-old banner.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Police seeking information in burglary on Oxford Road

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in information regarding a burglary that happened on June 21 in the 2200 block of Oxford Road.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

Coronavirus

The U.S. preps for July 4th amid Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
The U.S. preps for July 4th amid Covid-19 pandemic.

State

Democrats demand statewide mask order

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Capitol News Service
Florida Democrats are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to ensure access to free testing for all Floridians and say it’s time for the governor to issue a statewide mask mandate.

National

Ex-Bush officials launch super PAC backing Biden over Trump

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By AEXANDRA JAFFE
A group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials have launched a new super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

National

Dems: Government’s ‘deadly delay’ devastated nursing homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's report finds a lack of coordination among government agencies hindered access to coronavirus testing and protective equipment, among other problems.