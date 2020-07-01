Families to receive P-EBT cards for local students soon

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Local students will soon get help from the state to pay for food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pandemic-EBT cards, or P-EBT cards, will give extra money to families with children who have lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to the coronavirus outbreak so they can buy food items at the grocery store. Families with children who were receiving free or reduced-price meals before school closures will get $5.70 per day for 55 days, which is more than 300 dollars per child.

If a child was eligible after the program, the family will receive a pro-rated amount.

For more about P-EBT cards visit click here.

