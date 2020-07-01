Advertisement

FAMU COVID testing site lines die down, moves to texting alerts,

FAMU COVID testing site moves to texting alert system to avoid long lines
FAMU COVID testing site moves to texting alert system to avoid long lines(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lines are no longer a problem at the Florida A&M University COVID testing location, but health officials say they are still hitting capacity every day.

They say that's thanks to a new texting system. Health officials on site say it's too hot and unsafe for people to be in long lines for hours in the sun waiting to get tested. But the demand for testing is still high.

Now, anyone who signs up to get tested will receive a text message in order to wait in their car, or to leave and come back.

The message notifies people how long the wait time is, an when they will be available to get tested. That way people can walk right in and avoid the lines.

The testing site is a partnership between FAMU and the Bond Community Health Group.

Organizers say they have increased daily capacity to 500 tests. That number is being met every day.

Associate Dean of Public Health Dr. Cynthia Harris says they're noticing many of the attendees are young people, a population among the most affected by the coronavirus.

"Between 20 and 24 for instance, are the numbers that are now the ones that we're seeing the most positivity rate, and we're starting to see those that are coming to get tested," Harris said. "We're pleased that we're seeing a lot of young people that are taking it upon themselves to get tested."

Health officials are encouraging people to continue getting tested.

Dr. Harris calls this testing location one that's for the community, meaning anyone can get tested. It is not required to have a doctor's referral or to show symptoms.

Testing is free, but the location will close once capacity is hit, which they say has been around or before 5:00pm the last few days.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kemp visits Valdosta, urging citizens to wear masks

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Governor Brian Kemp is touring the state this week ahead of July Fourth weekend urging people to wear masks and take other precautions, especially during the holiday.

News

FAMU purchases 500 laptops for students in need

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Florida A&M University is helping to bridge the digital divide by getting laptops in the hands of students.

News

First truckload of PBJ PLUS! food arrives

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
WCTV’s recent PBJ PLUS! drive raised more than $72,000 for Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

News

Leon County Superintendent to recommend delaying start date for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Hanna said teachers would report on August 10 for pre-planning.

Latest News

News

Manor at Midtown businesses concerned about lack of foot traffic as more bars close

Updated: 2 hours ago
Businesses that remain open say they're concerned about the impact of losing nighttime foot traffic in the area.

News

Mike's Wednesday Evening Forecast: July 1, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, July 1.

News

First truckload of PBJ PLUS! food arrives

Updated: 2 hours ago
WCTV’s recent PBJ PLUS! drive raised more than $72,000 for Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

News

Manor at Midtown businesses concerned about lack of foot traffic as more bars close

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
With Fire Betty’s and The Fox and the Stag announcing their permanent closures, neighboring businesses at The Manor at Midtown say they feel as though a friend is moving away.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Love, loss and uncertainty: Leon County coaches begin new life during trying times

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The road to a lifetime together for Garrett Kaitlin Jahn was not without adversity.

News

Tallahassee Police seeking information in burglary on Oxford Road

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in information regarding a burglary that happened on June 21 in the 2200 block of Oxford Road.