First truckload of PBJ PLUS! food arrives

By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s recent PBJ PLUS! drive raised more than $72,000 for Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

The first truckload of food purchased with those donations pulled up to the loading dock Wednesday morning.

This semi, carrying $40,000 dollars worth of food, arrived Wednesday with dozens of pallets full of cereal, fruit and jelly.

“To see our warehouse fill up this much with nutritious food for children ... this is incredible,” Second Harvest CEO Monique Ellsworth said as the pallets were unloaded.

The kid-friendly foods were all purchased with money from WCTV’s annual peanut butter and jelly drive. The drive went virtual this year due to COVID-19.

Our cameras were rolling as pallet by pallet warehouse coordinator Larry Stevens maneuvered a forklift, unloading the semi, stacking the food and filling the loading zone floor.

“This will be put on our menu immediately and this will be an opportunity for our community partners to start to order this from us for delivery starting as early as today,” Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth said the demand for food amid this pandemic is not slowing down.

“The volume of calls we’re receiving here at the warehouse, the traffic that we’re getting on our social media platforms, the need is great and it’s only growing,” Ellsworth said.

