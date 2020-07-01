Advertisement

Florida governor signs abortion parental consent bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The Universal Studios theme park reopened today for season pass holders and will open to the general public on Friday. Bars and theme parks will be part of Florida's Phase 2 reopening after closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The Universal Studios theme park reopened today for season pass holders and will open to the general public on Friday. Bars and theme parks will be part of Florida's Phase 2 reopening after closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Girls under the age of 18 will have to get a parent’s permission before having an abortion under a bill signed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

Despite holding a news conference to sign environmental legislation on the same day, DeSantis chose to sign the abortion bill with no fanfare and out of the public eye.

“The Governor was pleased to sign this historic legislation to support and protect Florida families,” spokeswoman Meredith Beatrice said in an email.

Republican Senate President Bill Galvano announced the signing before the governor’s office did.

“The serious and irrevocable decision to end a pregnancy involves undergoing a significant medical procedure that results, in many cases, in lifelong emotional and physical impacts. The parents of a minor child considering an abortion must be involved in such a substantial and permanent decision,” Galvano said in a statement to media after the bill signing.

DeSantis asked lawmakers to send him the bill during his State of the State speech that kicked off the legislative session in January. The bill was passed in February, but the legislative leaders didn’t send it to DeSantis until this month.

The new law expands on a current law that requires a girl’s parents are notified before she can have an abortion. It was one of the more divisive issues of the legislative session that ended in March, with Democrats arguing that it was another attempt by Republicans to restrict abortion rights.

“From the very beginning this legislative effort was a political agenda to ban abortion in the state of Florida,” said Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani.

She said that only 3% of abortions in the nation are performed on girls under 18, and that two-thirds of those have already talked to a parent before making the decision. Among the rest are girls who are victims of abuse or fear for their safety if they tell their parents.

“This community of young people really deserves to be supported, not shamed and stigmatized, and what the intent of this bill has been from beginning is to not empower young people, but to actually make it more difficult for them to make a difficult decision,” Eskamani said.

The bill has a provision that will allow a girl to ask a judge for a waiver from the law in cases of abuse, incest or when involving a parent could cause more harm than allowing the procedure. But opponents argued that asking minors to negotiate the legal system when they are already scared and ashamed could drive them to illegal abortions.

Republicans argued that children need a parent’s permission to go on a school field trip and can’t go to an R-rated movie without a parent or guardian, so it makes no sense to make a life-altering decision on their own.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Longtime FSU statistician passes away

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Tommy Sabourin passed away Tuesday morning as he recovered from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

News

Leon volleyball preparing to give varsity time to freshmen

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Leon High School volleyball team is in week three of its summer preparations.

News

Leon County Schools Re-opening Task Force presenting final draft of return-to-class recommendations

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Leon County Schools Re-opening Task Force presented its final draft of recommendations on Tuesday to welcome students back this fall.

News

VSU students help detect local health alert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Students with the West Nile Mosquito Surveillance Program at Valdosta State University recently detected two pools of mosquitoes in Lowndes County positive for the West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Lanier County.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 1, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 1, 2020

News

Man runs away from scene of hit and run in Thomasville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Bolden
According to police, a red Mazda had crashed into a parked Toyota near the intersection of Cherokee and Reid streets.

News

What's Brewing? July 1, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
What's Brewing? July 1, 2020

News

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 1, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says showers are in the forecast for the next few days.

News

Leon County Booking Report: June 30, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 30, 2020.

News

Families to receive P-EBT cards for local students soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
If your child was receiving free or reduced-price school lunches, make sure you're keeping an eye out for a Pandemic-EBT card in the mail.