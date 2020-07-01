Advertisement

Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct charge

Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry, left, describes his surgery to co-hosts Steve Doocy, second left, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade on the "Fox & friends" television program, in New York Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Henry has been fired by Fox News.
Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry, left, describes his surgery to co-hosts Steve Doocy, second left, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade on the "Fox & friends" television program, in New York Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Henry has been fired by Fox News.(Richard Drew | AP)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after he was charged with sexual misconduct in the workplace.

The network said it had received a complaint on June 25 from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired Henry.

Henry worked as a late morning news anchor on Fox, between the hours of 9 to 11 a.m.

He had slowly rehabilitated his career following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2017, after there were published reports of an extramarital affair that he conducted with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.

Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry’s firing, only to say that it happened “years ago.”

