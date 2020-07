Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The largest hospital in Florida’s hardest-hit county for coronavirus cases announced it is scaling back elective surgeries and other procedures because of a surge in the outbreak. Jackson Health System in Miami said in a statement that it would begin limiting nonemergency admissions beginning Monday because of "a steady increase” in the number of coronavirus patients over the past few weeks. Miami-Dade now has nearly 38,000 confirmed cases and 1,000 deaths. Health officials reported 6,500 new cases statewide Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 159,000 cases and 3,550 deaths.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says he will deputize every gun owner in his county to put down violent protests his deputies can’t handle alone. Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels gave no indication in a three-minute video released Wednesday that any demonstrations are planned in his suburban Jacksonville county. Still, he said if anyone starts “tearing up Clay County," he would deputize gun owners if needed. Daniels said his office has a “great relationship” with the community.

UNDATED (AP) — A Florida trucker has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a college student working as a Denver radio station intern in Denver 40 years ago. The killing was a cold case that was solved with the help of DNA profiles shared by relatives online. James Curtis Clanton declined to speak during Wednesday's online sentencing hearing but his lawyer said he is sorry for killing 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski of Hamilton, Massachusetts. Her friends and her only surviving family member described Pruszynski as someone whose deep kindness and ready smile made everyone feel welcome.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has quietly signed into law an expansion of Florida's use of E-Verify, a federal database designed to confirm an employee’s immigration status. But it's far from the sweeping change the Republican governor wanted. Influential industries lobbied lawmakers to make it optional for private employers. The issue could loom large this presidential election year amid clashing ideologies over immigration. Supporters see E-Verify as a way of keeping people who are in the United States illegally from getting jobs. Some opponents argue that the requirements could prove burdensome, while others say the database is prone to error and using it is cruel.