Advertisement

Human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – Human remains have been found in the search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command agents returned to “an area of interest” near the Leon River, CID Chief of Public Affairs Chris Grey said in a statement Tuesday.

“After receiving additional information, agents have discovered what has been described as partial human remains after analysis from a forensic anthropologist,” he said.

“Army CID agents are currently on scene with the Texas Rangers, the FBI and Bell County Sheriff’s Department,” he said.

“No confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public’s understanding that the identification process can take time.”

A resident who smelled an unusual odor in the area Tuesday called the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, which found the remains in a shallow grave near where Texas Equusearch volunteers scoured the river earlier as part of their effort to find Guillen, who disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

“The search is over,” the group’s founder, Tim Miller, told KWTX as he left to head for the scene.

Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Guillen, an avid runner, is 5-foot-2, weighs 126 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

A reward totaling $50,000 is offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

Anguish and anger of missing soldier’s mother inspired California artist

(Courtesy of Cherine Mendoza)
(Courtesy of Cherine Mendoza)(Courtesy photo)

The anguish and anger of the mother of the missing soldier, Gloria Guillen, as she spoke at a news conference on June 23, inspired a California artist to create images of Vanessa to share on social media.

“Hearing her mom speak at that press conference tore me apart. I just had my baby and as a mother, I just clicked with her,” said Cherine Mendoza, who lives in the Los Angeles area.

Mendoza used to paint pictures of such historical figures as Frida, Yalitza, and Selena, but since hearing Vanessa’s story she says she feels called, as a mother and a Latina, to create art that can inform others on what is happening in the world today.

“I needed to do this,” she said.

“I am not an activist, I’m not out there, I have kids so I have to connect my artwork with what is going on,” Mendoza said.

“They need to hear us roar and that we are with her (Gloria) and someone like me who doesn’t know her I feel her pain and I am going to try to contribute in any way that I can,” Mendoza said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group via KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State: 700 allowed to party at Tallahassee bar, violating COVID order

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation says it has suspended the nightclub’s license for violating an emergency order halting alcohol service statewide.

News

2020 Hahira Honey Bee Festival canceled

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The 39th Hahira Honey Bee Festival is canceled due to the coronavirus concerns.

News

Colquitt County deputies searching for aggravated assault suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Bolden
Carl Woodrow Rogers, Jr. is 5 feet 6 inches tall with tattoos on both wrists, the sheriff’s office says.

News

Florida governor signs abortion parental consent bill

Updated: 1 hours ago
Girls under the age of 18 will have to get a parent’s permission before having an abortion under a bill signed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

Sports

Longtime FSU statistician, local high school coach passes away

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Tommy Sabourin, who was a statistician for FSU football and basketball for more than 40 years, died Tuesday morning as he recovered from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Latest News

News

Leon volleyball preparing to give varsity time to freshmen

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Leon High School volleyball team is in week three of its summer preparations.

News

Leon County Schools Re-opening Task Force presenting final draft of return-to-class recommendations

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Leon County Schools Re-opening Task Force presented its final draft of recommendations on Tuesday to welcome students back this fall.

News

VSU students help detect local health alert

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Students with the West Nile Mosquito Surveillance Program at Valdosta State University recently detected two pools of mosquitoes in Lowndes County positive for the West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Lanier County.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 1, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 1, 2020

News

Man runs away from scene of hit and run in Thomasville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Bolden
According to police, a red Mazda had crashed into a parked Toyota near the intersection of Cherokee and Reid streets.

News

What's Brewing? July 1, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
What's Brewing? July 1, 2020