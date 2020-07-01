Kemp visits Valdosta, urging citizens to wear masks

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Governor Brian Kemp is touring the state this week ahead of July Fourth weekend urging people to wear masks and take other precautions, especially during the holiday.

"We must remain vigilant in the fight to protect the lives and the livelihood of all Georgians," Kemp said during a press conference at South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) in Valdosta on Wednesday.

As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise and Independence Day weekend approaches, Governor Kemp is urging everyone to continue following safety guidelines.

"We know what works. We're asking you to continue to practice it," he said. "If you have let your guard down a little bit, let's re-up the ante and double-down and keep chomping by practicing social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask if you're in a public setting."

Kemp says 53 percent of all COVID tests conducted at SGMC since the recent uptick are of people ages 18 to 30 years old.

He was joined on his "Wear a Mask" Flyaround Tour by Georgia Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomy.

"Remember that we can stop this virus by reminding everyone that we have a responsibility to protect others as well as ourselves and our families. Wear a mask," she said.

Kemp says he has no plans for a state-wide mask mandate because he trusts Georgians will make the right decision - nor does he plan to roll back reopening efforts.

"I have great confidence in our people. I look out at the people that are here, and everybody's wearing their mask. The people behind us are wearing it," he said.

Kemp's tour will continue Thursday. His planned stops are as followed:

Hamilton Health Care Center Press Conference July 2 at 9:00 AM 1200 Memorial Drive, Dalton, GA 30702

Augusta University Medical Center Press Conference July 2 at 11:15 AM Georgia Cancer Center - 1410 Laney Walker Blvd., Augusta, GA 30912

Southeast Georgia Medical Center Press Conference July 2 at 1:30 PM Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick Campus - 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520



