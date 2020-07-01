Advertisement

Leon County ICU bed capacity at 11% availability, AHCA site says

As of Saturday, there are 9,585 new positive COVID-19 cases.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of Wednesday afternoon, Leon County has 11% of its adult ICU beds available, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration website.

Of the 72 ICU beds for adults in Leon County, only eight are available at this point.

AHCA keeps track of all available hospital beds and ICU hospital beds in an effort to bring transparency to health care in the Sunshine State. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ICU bed availability has become a way to measure the pandemic’s impact in real time.

Below you will find a breakdown of local ICU bed statistics, as well as a direct link to the updated document from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

To review the entire data set, follow this link.

Statewide, ICU bed availability is down to 17%. The AHCA website says Florida has a total of 4,989 ICU beds, and 1,047 of them are open.

See the breakdown for our other local counties below:

County/LocationTotal ICU bedsAvailable ICU bedsPercent available
Statewide6,0361,04717.35%
Calhoun00
Franklin00
Gadsden00
Gulf00
Jackson6233.33%
JeffersonN/AN/A
LafayetteN/AN/A
Leon72811.11%
LibertyN/AN/A
Madison00
Suwannee00
Taylor00
WakullaN/AN/A

Clarification: The information within the table is solely provided by The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. If your county is not listed in the table, it is because the data was not provided by the administration.

