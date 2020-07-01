Advertisement

Leon County Superintendent to recommend delaying start date for students

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said in a Facebook Live on Wednesday that he will be recommending to the school board to start the school year on Wednesday, August 19 to allow for more planning on how to safely reopening following due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanna said teachers would report on August 10 for pre-planning.

