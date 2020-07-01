Leon County Superintendent to recommend delaying start date for students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said in a Facebook Live on Wednesday that he will be recommending to the school board to start the school year on Wednesday, August 19 to allow for more planning on how to safely reopening following due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanna said teachers would report on August 10 for pre-planning.

Leon County Schools is holding a Q&A regarding new rules and regulations when it comes to reopening for the fall. Posted by WCTV.tv on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

