Leon volleyball preparing to give varsity time to freshmen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon volleyball team is in week three of its summer preparations.

Leon loses five seniors and only has two for 2020.

This year’s team will include a lot of sophomores and juniors, but it will also include a couple of freshman. Head coach Angie Strickland said she believes in giving talented players a chance on the big stage.

“If we feel a sign of weakness or see that or maybe not going to push their hardest you know that in the summer,” Strickland said. “Now, some of our really best players have made some really poor decisions in big time games, but you have to go through that. Some of those failures have led them to some of their biggest successes.”

The Lions are accustomed to having freshmen on the squad; Strickland says she tries to bring up one or two freshman that are ready each season.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.