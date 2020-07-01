Advertisement

Leon volleyball preparing to give varsity time to freshmen

This week, the Leon High School volleyball team returned to the courts.
This week, the Leon High School volleyball team returned to the courts.(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon volleyball team is in week three of its summer preparations.

Leon loses five seniors and only has two for 2020.

This year’s team will include a lot of sophomores and juniors, but it will also include a couple of freshman. Head coach Angie Strickland said she believes in giving talented players a chance on the big stage.

“If we feel a sign of weakness or see that or maybe not going to push their hardest you know that in the summer,” Strickland said. “Now, some of our really best players have made some really poor decisions in big time games, but you have to go through that. Some of those failures have led them to some of their biggest successes.”

The Lions are accustomed to having freshmen on the squad; Strickland says she tries to bring up one or two freshman that are ready each season.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bell retiring after 19 years as Leon County AD

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday marked the final day of Ricky Bell’s tenure as the full-time Leon County Athletic Director.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Bell retiring after 19 years as Leon County AD

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Tuesday marked the final day of Ricky Bell’s tenure as the full-time Leon County Athletic Director.

Sports

FSU target reclassifying, finalist for services of French forward

Updated: 8 hours ago
Despite there not being an NCAA Tournament in 2020, it was still a record-breaking year for Florida State basketball.

Sports

Lions promote assistant Reed to head girls’ soccer coach

Updated: 8 hours ago
Leon High School has promoted assistant coach Nick Reed to the position of head coach for the Lions girl’s soccer team.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Report: FSU target reclassifying, finalist for services of French forward

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
The French native moved to Glendale, Arizona in 2018, and has the Seminoles as a finalist for his services, according to Noles247.

Sports

Friends, colleagues reflect on Ryan Smith

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT
Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee community received unexpected news that Florida High offensive line coach Ryan Smith passed away at the age of 32.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

‘We are really going to miss him’: Friends, colleagues reflect on Ryan Smith

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The coaches and administrators who worked with Smith all said he was a genuine person.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Lions promote assistant Reed to head girls’ soccer coach

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Leon High School has promoted assistant coach Nick Reed to the position of head coach for the Lions girl’s soccer team.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

WATCH: Rattlers’ women’s basketball head coach Pillow on Rattlers’ potential, new normal for athletics

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
WCTV Sports reporter Ryan Kelly chats with new Florida A&M Women’s Basketball Head Coach Shalon Pillow about the hiring process, recruiting in quarantine and her vision for the program.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Florida High Assistant Coach Ryan Smith dies at 32, school confirms

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
A Florida High School assistant coach passed away at the age of 32, according to the school's Athletic Director.