Live Oak plans to host 4th of July fireworks show as scheduled

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Live Oak says it will host its 4th of July celebration as scheduled.

According to the Live Oak CRA Facebook page, the community plans to celebrate safely with a drive-in event. The CRA says the fireworks show will be broadcast live on its Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. on July 4th. Residents can also tune in to WMLO-LP 97.1 FM to hear the patriotic program.

The CRA recommends parking at Paul Langford Stadium, Suwannee Museum or Heritage Square to see the fireworks.

“Communities across the nation have “cancelled” the 4th of July - but not Live Oak!” The CRA wrote on Facebook.

Here's a map showing the designated parking and the launch locations for the fireworks! We hope you're as excited as we are about #FreedomFestival! Posted by Live Oak CRA on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

