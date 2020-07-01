Longtime FSU statistician, local high school coach passes away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tommy Sabourin died Tuesday morning as he recovered from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

He spent much of the ’80s and ’90s at Florida High before going over to Leon High, where coached for another two decades. Most notably, Sabourin was know as Florida State’s statistician. He did this for football and men’s and women’s basketball for more than 40 years.

