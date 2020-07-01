Advertisement

Man runs away from scene of hit and run in Thomasville

By Gabrielle Bolden
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department says it is looking for a suspect who ran away from the scene of a hit and run crash in Thomasville late Monday night.

Police say they responded to the scene near the intersection of Cherokee and Reid streets a little before midnight after a red Mazda had crashed into a parked Toyota. After an officer spoke to the driver of the Toyota about the crash, they then proceeded to go to the other vehicle.

As they approached, officers saw a black man wearing a t-shirt run away from the area. The man, identified as Donald Williams, was last seen running towards Smith Avenue, police say. More officers arrived on scene to help find him.

A girl was still sitting in the passenger seat of the Mazda. An officer asked if she was OK, and she said she was. She told police her stepfather was driving the car and told her to stay inside. The girl also told police she thought her stepfather ran because he “gets in trouble a lot,” according to TPD.

While talking to the girl, the officer noticed an open beer can in the Mazda. Police reached out to the owner of the vehicle, who told them her husband was driving the car.

Three witnesses told police the Mazda was traveling fast on Cherokee Street, stopped, then went high speed in reverse. Witnesses say that’s when the Mazda hit the Toyota, then it spun out and almost flipped as it hit the curb and stopped on the grass, according to TPD. The Mazda then left the scene and stopped on Reid Street, witnesses told police.

Police learned Williams had an active arrest warrant out of Valdosta and that his license was suspended. A TPD officer says they will try to secure multiple arrest warrants for Williams

