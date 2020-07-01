Advertisement

Seattle clearing ‘occupied’ area amid protester resistance

Protesters continued to hold Seattle's "occupied zone," despite promises from the mayor that the barricades would be moved.
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police early Wednesday showed up in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters so the officers could carry out an executive order from the mayor for the area to be vacated.

Television images showed no immediate signs of clashes between the police, many dressed in riot gear, and dozens of protesters at the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone that was set up near downtown following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police moved in to the zone known as CHOP at about 5 a.m. and a loud bang was heard at about 6:15 a.m. followed by a cloud of smoke. KUOW radio reported police had made at least 10 arrests by 5:30 a.m.

The protesters have occupied several blocks around a park for about two weeks and police had abandoned a precinct station following standoffs and clashes with the protesters, who called for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Police on Wednesday said they moved in to protect the public after Mayor Jenny Durkan issued the order for protesters to leave.

“Since demonstrations at the East Precinct area began on June 8th, two teenagers have been killed and three people have been seriously wounded in late-night shootings,” Seattle police said on Twitter. “Police have also documented robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes.

The tweet added that “suspects in recent shootings may still be in the area, and because numerous people in the area are in possession of firearms.”

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said in statement that she supports peaceful demonstrations but that “enough is enough.”

“The CHOP has become lawless and brutal. Four shootings–-two fatal—robberies, assaults, violence and countless property crimes have occurred in this several block area,” she said.

There had been mounting calls by critics, including President Donald Trump, to remove protesters following the fatal shootings.

Protesters have said they should not be blamed for the violence in the area.

News

UPDATE: State suspends license of Tallahassee bar for violating COVID order

Updated: moments ago
By Elizabeth Millner
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation says it has suspended the nightclub’s license for violating an emergency order halting alcohol service statewide.

News

Florida governor signs abortion parental consent bill

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Girls under the age of 18 will have to get a parent’s permission before having an abortion under a bill signed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

National

AP Exclusive: Hair weaves from Chinese prison camps seized

Updated: 14 minutes ago
By MARTHA MENDOZA
Federal authorities in New York on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp.

Sports

Longtime FSU statistician, local high school coach passes away

Updated: 14 minutes ago
By Joey Lamar
Tommy Sabourin, who was a statistician for FSU football and basketball for more than 40 years, died Tuesday morning as he recovered from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

News

Leon volleyball preparing to give varsity time to freshmen

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Leon High School volleyball team is in week three of its summer preparations.

News

Leon County Schools Re-opening Task Force presenting final draft of return-to-class recommendations

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Leon County Schools Re-opening Task Force presented its final draft of recommendations on Tuesday to welcome students back this fall.

National

Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct charge

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after he was charged with sexual misconduct in the workplace.

National

Boston to remove statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln

Updated: 1 hour ago
Boston’s arts commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove a statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln’s feet.

Coronavirus

Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
By LAUREN WEBER, LAURA UNGAR, MICHELLE R. SMITH, HANNAH RECHT and ANNA MARIA BARRY-JESTER
The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.

National Politics

Survey: Companies added 2.4 million jobs in June

Updated: 1 hour ago
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves total employment far below its pre-pandemic levels.