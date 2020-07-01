Advertisement

Tallahassee club receives complaints after being open during bar suspension

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s Bajas Beach Club has been accused of not following the governor’s recent mandate to close all bars in the state.

Video of the crowd has been circulating on social media.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation tells WCTV they have received complaints about Bajas over the past weekend, and there were complaints against several other bars in Leon County.

An event was posted to the Bajas social media page, which has since been deleted, promoted a birthday bash at the club on Saturday, June 27.

Jasmine Hudson tells WCTV she was driving past the club when she saw a massive amount of cars in the parking lot Saturday night.

“I seen the parking lot were Bajas is was completely packed, I seen a lot of people outside. I heard that the inside was pretty packed and yeah I didn’t really see people wear masks” she said.

WCTV has reached out to the owner of Bajas for comment about the large crowd seen on Saturday night, however, he has not gotten back to us.

There is no word yet if Bajas Beach Club will close down after violating the mandate.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. DeSantis extends moratorium on evictions

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an Executive Order extending a moratorium on evictions until August 1, 2020.

News

Tallahassee club receives complaints after being open during bar suspension

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Tallahassee’s Bajas Beach Club has been accused of not following the governor’s recent mandate to close all bars in the state.

News

Law enforcement plan for busy Independence Day weekend

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Fireworks sales are skyrocketing after most public fireworks shows have been canceled across North Florida and South Georgia.

News

Judge retiring after 18 years on bench, string of high profile trials

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Circuit Judge James Hankinson, who has presided over a string of high profile trials, is retiring after 18 years on the bench.

News

Judge retiring after 18 years on bench, string of high profile trials

Updated: 51 minutes ago
A circuit judge who has presided over some of Leon County’s biggest cases is retiring after 18 years on the bench.

Latest News

News

Non-profits prepare for spike in aid requests as moratorium on evictions expires

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The governor’s moratorium on evictions runs out on Wednesday, July 1. Non-profits in Tallahassee and Leon County are expecting a tidal wave of people who need assistance, many that have never used it before.

News

Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: June 30, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, June 30.

News

Law enforcement plan for busy Independence Day weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
As public fireworks displays cancel across the region, some law enforcement agencies are preparing for a busy weekend of calls and complaints.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Bell retiring after 19 years as Leon County AD

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Tuesday marked the final day of Ricky Bell’s tenure as the full-time Leon County Athletic Director.

News

Non-profits prepare for spike in aid requests as moratorium on evictions expires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The governor’s moratorium on evictions runs out on Wednesday, July 1. Non-profits in Tallahassee and Leon County are expecting a tidal wave of people who need assistance, many that have never used it before.