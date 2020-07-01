Tallahassee club receives complaints after being open during bar suspension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s Bajas Beach Club has been accused of not following the governor’s recent mandate to close all bars in the state.

Video of the crowd has been circulating on social media.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation tells WCTV they have received complaints about Bajas over the past weekend, and there were complaints against several other bars in Leon County.

An event was posted to the Bajas social media page, which has since been deleted, promoted a birthday bash at the club on Saturday, June 27.

Jasmine Hudson tells WCTV she was driving past the club when she saw a massive amount of cars in the parking lot Saturday night.

“I seen the parking lot were Bajas is was completely packed, I seen a lot of people outside. I heard that the inside was pretty packed and yeah I didn’t really see people wear masks” she said.

WCTV has reached out to the owner of Bajas for comment about the large crowd seen on Saturday night, however, he has not gotten back to us.

There is no word yet if Bajas Beach Club will close down after violating the mandate.

