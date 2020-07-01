Tallahassee Police seeking information in burglary on Oxford Road
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in information regarding a burglary that happened on June 21 in the 2200 block of Oxford Road.
TPD has shared a photo of someone they believe may be involved to social media.
TPD says anyone with information or an identification of the person above should contact 850-891-4281.
