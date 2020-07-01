News
What’s Brewing? July 1, 2020
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hours ago
News
UPDATE: State suspends license of Tallahassee bar for violating COVID order
Updated: moments ago
|
By
Elizabeth Millner
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation says it has suspended the nightclub’s license for violating an emergency order halting alcohol service statewide.
News
Florida governor signs abortion parental consent bill
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Girls under the age of 18 will have to get a parent’s permission before having an abortion under a bill signed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.
Sports
Longtime FSU statistician, local high school coach passes away
Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By
Joey Lamar
Tommy Sabourin, who was a statistician for FSU football and basketball for more than 40 years, died Tuesday morning as he recovered from surgery to remove a brain tumor.
News
Leon volleyball preparing to give varsity time to freshmen
Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Leon High School volleyball team is in week three of its summer preparations.
News
Leon County Schools Re-opening Task Force presenting final draft of return-to-class recommendations
Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Leon County Schools Re-opening Task Force presented its final draft of recommendations on Tuesday to welcome students back this fall.
Latest News
News
VSU students help detect local health alert
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Amber Spradley
Students with the West Nile Mosquito Surveillance Program at Valdosta State University recently detected two pools of mosquitoes in Lowndes County positive for the West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Lanier County.
News
Man runs away from scene of hit and run in Thomasville
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Gabrielle Bolden
According to police, a red Mazda had crashed into a parked Toyota near the intersection of Cherokee and Reid streets.
News
Updated: 2 hours ago
News
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 1, 2020
Updated: 2 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says showers are in the forecast for the next few days.
News
Leon County Booking Report: June 30, 2020
Updated: 2 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 30, 2020.