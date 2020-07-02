19-year-old man arrested in connection to Quincy murder

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says it has made an arrest in connection to Tuesday’s murder on West Clark Street.

Police say Antron Colston, a 19-year-old Quincy man, was arrested Wednesday evening as the suspect in this fatal shooting.

He is being held in the Gadsden County Jail, awaiting his first court appearance. Colston faces charges of homicide and robbery, QPD says.

On June 30, officers responding to the 1000 block of West Clark Street around 1:24 a.m. found a 36-year-old shooting victim. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. At the time, witnesses told police three black men had walked up to the victim immediately before the shooting.

If you have any more information regarding this case, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS or one of the investigators at 850-627-0138.

