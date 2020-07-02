Attorneys suing Valdosta in ‘excessive force’ case speak out

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Local attorneys representing Antonio Smith in their $700,000 lawsuit against the City of Valdosta and its police department spoke out Wednesday morning in a press conference outside the Lowndes County Courthouse.

Community members claim officers used "excessive force" while taking Smith into custody back in February, and his arrest turned out to be a case of "mistaken identity": officers mistaking Smith for their suspect.

Valdosta law firm Copeland, Haugabrook and Walker were joined by a local activist Ferrell Malone with the Justice Initiative based in Waycross, GA. They’re all calling for three things:

The resignation of Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson

The resignation of VPD’s Chief Lesley Manahan

Justice for Antonio Smith

Their speeches brought Smith - who was present at the conference Wednesday - to tears.

Attorney Karla Walker says police reform in Valdosta is long overdue.

"This happened in February," she said. "They've known since March. We've already had law enforcement experts to say many of the operations were incorrect, so yes, it's long overdue if we're in a culture where no discipline has happened."

Mayor Matheson responded Wednesday on behalf of the city.

"Anytime a citizen has an encounter with an employee that results in an injury, we're truly sorry for that, regardless of who's at fault. That includes the incident involving Mr. Antonio Smith," he said.

The city plans to revamp its citizens review board, an idea presented by City Manager Mark Barber during a council meeting on June 11. Representatives from across the community would meet regularly with the mayor and the police chief to talk about police department-related topics.

VPD ran an internal review of the Smith case that concluded on Feb. 13. It’s currently under investigation by the FBI. According to the city’s spokesperson Ashlyn Johnson, VPD has fully cooperated with the agency, handing over all documentation and video footage.

