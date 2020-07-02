Chicken Curry Tart and Herb Salad

Chef Levi Newsome with the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on WCTV’s noon show.

Chicken Curry Tart

Total time -- 45 minutes (makes 10 servings)

Ingredients

-3 tablespoons unsalted butter

-1 1/2 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs, 1/2-inch diced

-1 large sweet onion, finely diced

-1 teaspoon kosher salt

-3 tablespoons curry powder

-Flour (for dusting)

-1 (17.3-oz) box puff pastry sheets, thawed 1 egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon water Parchment paper

-8 oz Gruyere cheese, shredded

Method

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Heat butter in large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes; add chicken, onions, 1 teaspoon salt, and curry powder.

2. Cook 10–12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned and chicken is 165°F. Remove pan from heat; set aside to cool.

3. Roll each pastry sheet, on a floured work surface, into a 12- x 16-inch rectangle. Fold in edges a 1/2-inch to form a rim; prick bottom of pastry with a fork then brush folded edge with egg wash.

4. Arrange pastry rectangle on parchment-lined baking sheets and top evenly with chicken mixture. Sprinkle 4 oz Gruyere on top of each tart; bake 18–20 minutes or until crust is golden brown.

Herb Salad

Total time -- 15 minutes (makes 4 servings)

Ingredients

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-1/2 cup grapeseed oil

-1/4 cup champagne vinegar

-1 bunch fresh cilantro, leaves picked, stems finely chopped

-2 1/2 oz baby watercress (or arugula)

-1 (0.75-oz) pack fresh mint, rough chopped

-2 red chili peppers, thinly sliced

-3 fresh radishes, thinly sliced

-1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced on extreme bias

Method

1. Add to blender: salt, oil, vinegar, cilantro stems, and one-half cilantro leaves; blend until smooth.

2. Combine in large bowl: watercress, mint, remaining one-half cilantro leaves, red chili pepper, radish, and green onion until blended.

3. Toss salad with one-half of dressing right before serving. Serve with Chicken Curry Tart and remaining one-half of dressing on the side.

