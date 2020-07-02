Advertisement

FHSAA task force recommends fall season start date pushed back, board approval awaits

By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High School Athletic Association task force met to discuss the start date for fall sports on Wednesday.

The recommendation from Blountstown head coach Beau Johnson was to push back the first date of practices to August 10. The vote on this proposal was 8-7 in favor.

The plan also laid out four options for sports to return based on the region of the state where you reside.

Currently, the start date for fall sports remains July 27; the plan the task force voted in favor is not final, it is only a recommendation, which must be approved by the board of directors.

There is not a scheduled meeting for the board to address this recommendation as of publication.

