Florida A&M summer band camp goes virtual

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The legendary Florida A&M marching band went virtual for its 2020 summer band camp.

The camp was free for its students this year because of the coronavirus.

The camp had various sessions for elementary, middle, and high school students to improve their music and dance skills.

Dr. Shelby Chipman, the director of marching and pep bands, says because of the pandemic this is the first time in 27 years the camp has not met face to face.

“Just to see their faces and their spaces whether they were in their living room whether they were in their bedrooms some of their parents when we did the early morning exercises and like fitness participated for those 20 minutes and talked to them about health and wellness prior to all of this start of the session it was just…we just never thought it would come together like this,” said Dr. Chipman.

The program ran from June 30-July 2.

Dr. Chipman says more than 700 students from across the world participated in the virtual summer camp.

