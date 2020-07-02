Advertisement

Florida A&M summer band camp goes virtual

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The legendary Florida A&M marching band went virtual for its 2020 summer band camp.

The camp was free for its students this year because of the coronavirus.

The camp had various sessions for elementary, middle, and high school students to improve their music and dance skills.

Dr. Shelby Chipman, the director of marching and pep bands, says because of the pandemic this is the first time in 27 years the camp has not met face to face.

“Just to see their faces and their spaces whether they were in their living room whether they were in their bedrooms some of their parents when we did the early morning exercises and like fitness participated for those 20 minutes and talked to them about health and wellness prior to all of this start of the session it was just…we just never thought it would come together like this,” said Dr. Chipman.

The program ran from June 30-July 2.

Dr. Chipman says more than 700 students from across the world participated in the virtual summer camp.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida A&M summer band camp goes virtual

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The legendary Florida A&M marching band went virtual for its 2020 summer band camp.

News

Tallahassee residents plan to celebrate his 4th of July on smaller scale

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The rise in COVID-19 cases across the state of Florida has some rethinking their plans for the 4th of July weekend.

News

Man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Madison County

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old man from Jacksonville has died in a single-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound in Madison County.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, July 2 - Evening Update

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Mike McCall
It was a fairly quiet Thursday afternoon in most locations, but we could see more showers and storms as we get into the holiday weekend. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, July 2 - Evening Update

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Mike McCall
It was a fairly quiet Thursday afternoon in most locations, but we could see more showers and storms as we get into the holiday weekend. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your forecast.

News

Leon County Elections Supervisor asking for more poll workers amid COVID concerns

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley is asking for more poll workers as the state prepares for the upcoming election.

News

Leon County Elections Supervisor asking for more poll workers amid COVID concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley is asking for more poll workers as the state prepares for the upcoming election.

News

Holiday weekend hits Shell Point Beach early

Updated: 1 hour ago
The holiday weekend is starting early in Wakulla County; Shell Point Beach are starting to fill up ahead of the 4th of July.

News

Tallahassee Police investigating North Monroe bank robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

News

Holiday weekend hits Shell Point Beach early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The holiday weekend is starting early in Wakulla County; Shell Point Beach are starting to fill up ahead of the 4th of July.