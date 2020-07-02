Advertisement

Gadsden County woman claims $1 million lottery prize

Published: Jul. 2, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Lottery says a 46-year-old Midway woman has claimed a $1 million prize from its headquarters in Tallahassee.

Yolanda Lee chose to receive her winnings from the $5 million LUCK Scratch-Off game as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

Lee purchased her winning ticket from Murphy USA located at 1880 Pat Thomas Parkway in Quincy, according to the Florida Lottery. The retailer will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery says the $20 game, $5 million LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes. The Florida Lottery says scratch off games comprise about 69% of ticket sales, generating more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players collecting their winnings use the Lottery’s secured drop box located at each district office, or they can mail tickets to the Florida Lottery HQ or their local district office. All claim deadlines have been extended, so players can hold on to winning tickets and wait to claim prizes until Lottery offices reopen to the public.

