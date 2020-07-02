Advertisement

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

More than 450 Confederate soldiers are buried in the cemetery
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”(Source: Gordon County Sheriff's Office)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RESACA, Ga. (Gray News) — The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery.

Deputy E.L. Kirby found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground, an incident report said. They had been removed from gravesites.

Some of the flags spelled out “stop racism.” Others were in the shape of an X.

Some of the flags pulled out of the ground in the cemetery were used to spell out “stop racism.”
Some of the flags pulled out of the ground in the cemetery were used to spell out “stop racism.”(Source: Gordon County Sheriff's Office)

Kirby picked up the flags and placed them back around the cemetery, the report said.

The cemetery, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta, is the burial place for more than 450 Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War Battle of Resaca in May 1864.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee residents plan to celebrate his 4th of July on smaller scale

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The rise in COVID-19 cases across the state of Florida has some rethinking their plans for the 4th of July weekend.

News

Florida A&M summer band camp goes virtual

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The legendary Florida A&M marching band went virtual for its 2020 summer band camp.

News

Florida A&M summer band camp goes virtual

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The legendary Florida A&M marching band went virtual for its 2020 summer band camp.

News

Tallahassee residents plan to celebrate his 4th of July on smaller scale

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The rise in COVID-19 cases across the state of Florida has some rethinking their plans for the 4th of July weekend.

News

Man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Madison County

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old man from Jacksonville has died in a single-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound in Madison County.

Latest News

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, July 2 - Evening Update

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Mike McCall
It was a fairly quiet Thursday afternoon in most locations, but we could see more showers and storms as we get into the holiday weekend. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your forecast.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

News

Leon County Elections Supervisor asking for more poll workers amid COVID concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley is asking for more poll workers as the state prepares for the upcoming election.